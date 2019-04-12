Narwhal Capital Management Has $847,000 Holdings in Markel Co. (MKL)

Narwhal Capital Management lowered its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Markel were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Markel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Security Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Markel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 1,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MKL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Markel from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Shares of MKL traded up $15.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,001.15. 78,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,084. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $950.16 and a 12 month high of $1,228.32.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Markel had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 39.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.76, for a total transaction of $106,276.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,321,813. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director K Bruce Connell acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $968.78 per share, for a total transaction of $193,756.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,074,157.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,873. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Narwhal Capital Management Has $847,000 Holdings in Markel Co. (MKL)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/narwhal-capital-management-has-847000-holdings-in-markel-co-mkl.html.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.