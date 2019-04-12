Narwhal Capital Management Has $5.16 Million Stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Narwhal Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Anthem were worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Anthem in the first quarter valued at about $1,693,000. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 344.4% in the first quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter worth $200,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 22.8% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter valued at $6,627,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Argus began coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $333.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Stephens started coverage on Anthem in a report on Monday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $391.00 price target (up previously from $372.00) on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.07.

NYSE:ANTM traded down $23.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $252.85. 7,251,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,385. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $219.96 and a fifty-two week high of $317.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.24. Anthem had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $23.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 19.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,040,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,310,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 7,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.73, for a total transaction of $2,339,024.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,862,346. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

