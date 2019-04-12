Nanoco Group PLC (NANO) Insider Purchases £58,750 in Stock

Nanoco Group PLC (LON:NANO) insider Christopher Batterham bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £58,750 ($76,767.28).
Shares of LON:NANO opened at GBX 46.90 ($0.61) on Friday. Nanoco Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 30.45 ($0.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 55.50 ($0.73). The company has a market capitalization of $133.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.83.
Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nanoco Group in a research report on Tuesday.
Nanoco Group Company Profile
Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of cadmium and heavy-metal-free quantum dots (CFQD), and semiconductor nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers cadmium free quantum dots, CFQD quantum dot films, copper indium gallium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles, and copper indium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles.
