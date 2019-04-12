Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Invests $206,000 in Lincoln National Co. (LNC)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Lincoln National by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Lincoln National by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $63.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $74.17.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 17.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Jamie Ohl sold 7,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $448,127.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $604,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

