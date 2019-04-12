Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Has $327,000 Stake in Morgan Stanley (MS)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 84.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,031 shares in the company, valued at $7,166,914.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 15,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $675,209.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,779.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $36.74 and a one year high of $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.17). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Morgan Stanley to a “buy ms” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, HSBC set a $48.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.81.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Has $327,000 Stake in Morgan Stanley (MS)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/nachman-norwood-parrott-inc-has-327000-stake-in-morgan-stanley-ms.html.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.