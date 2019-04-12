N Brown Group (BWNG) Earns “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) in a report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of N Brown Group in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of N Brown Group from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 95 ($1.24) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of N Brown Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. N Brown Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 148.75 ($1.94).

Shares of LON BWNG opened at GBX 106.78 ($1.40) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $303.14 million and a P/E ratio of 39.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.53. N Brown Group has a 52-week low of GBX 81.65 ($1.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 218.80 ($2.86).

In other N Brown Group news, insider Steve Johnson acquired 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £9,858 ($12,881.22).

About N Brown Group

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers customers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Fashion World, Figleaves, Marisota, High and Mighty, Ambrose Wilson, Premier Man, Julipa, and House of Bath brands.

