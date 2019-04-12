Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) Receives $41.41 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.41.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MYGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ:MYGN traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $33.34. The stock had a trading volume of 12,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,491. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.97. Myriad Genetics has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $50.44.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $216.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.69 million. Myriad Genetics had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ralph L. Mcdade sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $61,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,724. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,202,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,727,000 after acquiring an additional 735,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,656,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,219,000 after acquiring an additional 365,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,656,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,219,000 after acquiring an additional 365,697 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,922,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,037,000 after acquiring an additional 29,874 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,223,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,709,000 after acquiring an additional 647,812 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

