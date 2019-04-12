Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) Receives $41.41 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.41.
Several research analysts have issued reports on MYGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd.
NASDAQ:MYGN traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $33.34. The stock had a trading volume of 12,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,491. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.97. Myriad Genetics has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $50.44.
In other news, insider Ralph L. Mcdade sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $61,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,724. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,202,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,727,000 after acquiring an additional 735,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,656,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,219,000 after acquiring an additional 365,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,656,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,219,000 after acquiring an additional 365,697 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,922,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,037,000 after acquiring an additional 29,874 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,223,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,709,000 after acquiring an additional 647,812 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Myriad Genetics
Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.
Read More: Institutional Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.