Myokardia (MYOK) Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Myokardia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Myokardia from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myokardia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Myokardia from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Myokardia from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Myokardia has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.27.

MYOK traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.75. 8,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 2.48. Myokardia has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $67.79.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. Myokardia had a negative net margin of 201.81% and a negative return on equity of 20.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Myokardia will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 4,168,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $157,000,736.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Taylor C. Harris sold 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $70,569.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Myokardia by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Myokardia by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Myokardia by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of Myokardia by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

