Mustang Bio Inc (MBIO) Shares Sold by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mustang Bio were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBIO. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Mustang Bio by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mustang Bio by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mustang Bio by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mustang Bio by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

Shares of MBIO stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. Mustang Bio Inc has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $11.08. The firm has a market cap of $93.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.37.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.17). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mustang Bio Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MBIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mustang Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/mustang-bio-inc-mbio-shares-sold-by-fenimore-asset-management-inc.html.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.