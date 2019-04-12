Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,325 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,325 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 2.8% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $18,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 74.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,010,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 252.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 737,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,941,000 after buying an additional 527,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $185.03 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $143.46 and a 52 week high of $187.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.3242 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

