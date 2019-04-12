Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $2.25 Million Position in American Express (AXP)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,614 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $3,241,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 499,737 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $47,635,000 after purchasing an additional 75,400 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 516,907 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,268,000 after purchasing an additional 129,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 160,531 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $15,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $109.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.05 and a 12-month high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The payment services company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 17.08%. American Express’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Bank of America set a $108.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.80 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.80.

In other news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 2,444 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total transaction of $261,776.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,072.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $1,287,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

