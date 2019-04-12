Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Takes Position in Scholastic Corp (SCHL)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $425,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,495,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,509,000 after acquiring an additional 74,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,964,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,086,000 after acquiring an additional 160,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scholastic alerts:

In other news, EVP Judith Newman sold 3,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $149,398.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,954.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $40.22 on Friday. Scholastic Corp has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.75.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). Scholastic had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Scholastic Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHL. Zacks Investment Research cut Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/municipal-employees-retirement-system-of-michigan-takes-position-in-scholastic-corp-schl.html.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

Further Reading: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.