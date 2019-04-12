Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Takes Position in Scholastic Corp (SCHL)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $425,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,495,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,509,000 after acquiring an additional 74,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,964,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,086,000 after acquiring an additional 160,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, EVP Judith Newman sold 3,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $149,398.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,954.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). Scholastic had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Scholastic Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is 41.96%.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHL. Zacks Investment Research cut Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.
About Scholastic
Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.
