Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Takes $317,000 Position in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 121,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned 0.09% of Intrepid Potash at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IPI. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,436,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 787,261 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,429,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,673,000 after acquiring an additional 557,507 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,514,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,387,000 after acquiring an additional 537,062 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,868,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,336,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 342,151 shares during the period. 44.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Joseph G. Montoya sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $35,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III bought 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.67 per share, with a total value of $51,013.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,206,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IPI opened at $3.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $517.64 million, a PE ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 1.16. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $5.31.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.19 million. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 3.00%. Intrepid Potash’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IPI. TheStreet raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intrepid Potash presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

