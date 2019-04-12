Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Buys Shares of 6,160 United Fire Group, Inc. (UFCS)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in United Fire Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 320.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $43.71 on Friday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.65 and a 12 month high of $61.56. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.61 and a beta of -0.02.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.53). United Fire Group had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $279.65 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%.

UFCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut United Fire Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st.

In related news, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $30,963.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,990,559.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

