Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Buys Shares of 30,880 William Lyon Homes (WLH)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,880 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned about 0.08% of William Lyon Homes as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of William Lyon Homes by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of William Lyon Homes by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of William Lyon Homes by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of William Lyon Homes by 638.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of William Lyon Homes by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WLH opened at $16.90 on Friday. William Lyon Homes has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $29.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $624.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.66.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.15). William Lyon Homes had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $659.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. William Lyon Homes’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that William Lyon Homes will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WLH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of William Lyon Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of William Lyon Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of William Lyon Homes from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th.

William Lyon Homes Profile

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

