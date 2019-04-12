Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Acquires Shares of 32,980 3D Systems Co. (DDD)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 32,980 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in 3D Systems by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 194.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $10.85 on Friday. 3D Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $180.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.71 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. Research analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DDD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of 3D Systems to $8.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.14.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

