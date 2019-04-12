MSC Industrial Direct (MSM) PT Lowered to $84.00

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MSM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Shares of MSM opened at $81.12 on Thursday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $95.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gregory Polli sold 12,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $1,051,993.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 5,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $436,566.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,631.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,810 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,422 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,667,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,017,000 after purchasing an additional 31,846 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 18.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 856,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,424,000 after buying an additional 133,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,040,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,039,000 after buying an additional 32,419 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 16.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 721,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,556,000 after buying an additional 103,862 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,444,000 after buying an additional 43,426 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

