MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $5.55 Per Share, Gabelli Forecasts

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) – Equities researchers at Gabelli reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 11th. Gabelli analyst J. Bergner now expects that the industrial products company will earn $5.55 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.75. Gabelli also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s FY2020 earnings at $5.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MSM. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Monday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lowered MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.43.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $81.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.86. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $95.83.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.98 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 8.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.61%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Denis F. Kelly sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $96,972.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,156.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory Polli sold 12,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $1,051,993.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,810 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,422 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

