Mplx (MPLX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MPLX’s balance sheet reflects weakness and significant reliance on debt. This is reflected in its debt-to-capitalization ratio of 66.1%, much higher than the industry’s 51.2%. Moreover, the surging direct operating expenses are also a concern for the partnership. Direct operating expenses skyrocketed from $959 million in 2016 to $1.2 billion in 2017 and $1.9 billion in 2018. Also, its natural gas processing operations in the Utica shale play is showing a declining trend, which can hurt MPLX’s future earnings. In the last reported quarter, unplanned downtime at the Houston complex as well as NGL production curtailments stemmed from delayed start-up of Mariner East 2 led to lower than expected profit in the Gathering and Processing unit. Given these headwinds, MPLX seems like a risky bet that ordinary investors should exit.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mplx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Mplx in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mplx to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.70.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,093. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Mplx has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $39.01.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 28.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Mplx by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Mplx by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,571 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Mplx by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 57,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mplx by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

