Mountain China Resorts (MCG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Mountain China Resorts Holding Ltd (CVE:MCG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 109500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 million and a P/E ratio of 0.09.

Melco China Resorts (Holding) Limited develops and operates ski resorts in China. Its portfolio includes Sun Mountain Yabuli, Sky Mountain Beidahu, The Lotus Mountain Club, Adventure Mountain Changchun, and Star Mountain Beijing resort properties in Beijing, Heilongjiang Province, and Jilin Province.

