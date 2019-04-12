Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) Shares Bought by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,307 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $8,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 10,544.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,378,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,337,175 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,752,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 889.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,326,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,543,000 after buying an additional 1,191,924 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,283,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $297,114,000 after buying an additional 374,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,349,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $155,948,000 after buying an additional 356,488 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kelly S. Mark sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.71, for a total value of $1,940,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 79,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.42, for a total value of $11,152,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $143.05 on Friday. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $105.06 and a 12-month high of $144.94. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.59.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.22. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.38%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.73.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

