Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,247 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 731,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,906,000 after buying an additional 37,125 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 151,733 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after buying an additional 15,676 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 35,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 17,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its holdings in CVS Health by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 65,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, Director C David Brown II bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.18 per share, with a total value of $531,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,685.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Larry J. Merlo sold 166,368 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $10,732,399.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 23,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,896 and have sold 245,671 shares valued at $15,839,966. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $52.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.03. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.77 and a 52-week high of $82.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $54.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.78 billion. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 17.49%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/mosaic-family-wealth-llc-grows-holdings-in-cvs-health-corp-cvs.html.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.