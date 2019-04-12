Mosaic Co (MOS) Shares Bought by QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd

QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 62.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,330,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,212,490,000 after buying an additional 541,783 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,829,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,470,000 after purchasing an additional 804,263 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,982,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $525,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,282 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,243,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $416,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814,199 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,254,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Cleveland Research lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. UBS Group set a $40.00 price objective on Mosaic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.53.

Mosaic stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.46. Mosaic Co has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. Mosaic had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mosaic Co will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

