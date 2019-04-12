Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Akzo Nobel (AKZA) a €85.00 Price Target

Akzo Nobel (AMS:AKZA) has been assigned a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

AKZA has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.08 ($98.93) price target on Akzo Nobel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €94.00 ($109.30) price target on Akzo Nobel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. HSBC set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on Akzo Nobel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on Akzo Nobel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akzo Nobel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €88.19 ($102.55).

Akzo Nobel has a 1 year low of €71.64 ($83.30) and a 1 year high of €83.09 ($96.62).

Akzo Nobel N.V. is a paints and coatings company, and a producer of specialty chemicals. The Company’s segments include Decorative Paints, Performance Coatings, Paints and Coatings, and Specialty Chemicals. The Decorative Paints segment’s business operations include Decorative Paints Europe, Middle East and Africa; Decorative Paints Asia, and Decorative Paints Latin America.

