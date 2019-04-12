More Coin (MORE) Market Capitalization Achieves $119,927.00

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One More Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0600 or 0.00001180 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, More Coin has traded 26% lower against the dollar. More Coin has a market capitalization of $119,927.00 and $2,135.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

More Coin Token Profile

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live

Buying and Selling More Coin

More Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

