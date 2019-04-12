Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 100 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 318.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 128.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter worth about $128,000. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $154.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.63 and a 52 week high of $185.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.49.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $811.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.37%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBRL. Maxim Group raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.82.

In related news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 29,704 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total transaction of $5,107,602.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 701,709 shares of company stock valued at $119,025,732 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 100 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/moody-national-bank-trust-division-sells-100-shares-of-cracker-barrel-old-country-store-inc-cbrl.html.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.