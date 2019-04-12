Moody National Bank Trust Division Invests $689,000 in Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lunia Capital LP bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,308,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 562.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,318,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,235,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 596.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,958,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth approximately $60,288,000. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $59.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.62. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $59.63.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 71.79% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 192.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Scotiabank cut Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. CIBC reissued an “average” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. National Bank Financial cut Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.36.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

