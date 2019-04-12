Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Sanofi SA (SNY)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 259.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 288.2% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 164,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 122,327 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Financial Corp now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 60,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 131,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.17, for a total transaction of $54,041,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $108.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi SA has a 12-month low of $37.43 and a 12-month high of $45.62.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.7395 per share. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 38.34%.

SNY has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Sanofi SA (SNY)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/moody-national-bank-trust-division-has-1-58-million-holdings-in-sanofi-sa-sny.html.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.