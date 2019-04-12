Monroe Capital Corp (MRCC) Stake Raised by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,184 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Monroe Capital were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRCC. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 269.2% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 58,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 42,865 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 72,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 32,906 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 143,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 15,514 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 73.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 15,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.78% of the company’s stock.

MRCC opened at $12.27 on Friday. Monroe Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $14.65. The firm has a market cap of $252.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 10.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monroe Capital Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.41%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 89.17%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. National Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.13.

Monroe Capital Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

