Mizuho Increases Broadcom (AVGO) Price Target to $335.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price raised by analysts at Mizuho from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.27% from the stock’s current price.

AVGO has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $309.41 on Friday. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $197.46 and a twelve month high of $310.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $121.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom will post 17.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.51, for a total value of $3,045,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.31, for a total transaction of $1,225,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,824 shares of company stock valued at $25,189,319. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $508,015,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 203.1% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,919 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $912,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $4,194,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 112.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 324,109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,967,000 after purchasing an additional 171,683 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

