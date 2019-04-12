Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 766,359 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,005,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Itau Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, WealthTrust Arizona LLC raised its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itau Unibanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

NYSE ITUB opened at $8.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.0039 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

About Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

