Millennium Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Ingredion Inc (INGR)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,523 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Ingredion worth $7,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 223.0% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 451,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,225,000 after purchasing an additional 43,874 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $94.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. Ingredion Inc has a 1-year low of $87.02 and a 1-year high of $131.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Inc will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.13%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INGR shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Group lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

