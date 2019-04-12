Millennium Management LLC Buys 43,813 Shares of Materion Corp (MTRN)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 43,813 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Materion worth $6,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTRN. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Materion by 642.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Materion during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Materion by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Materion during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Materion during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 5,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $276,579.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,939 shares in the company, valued at $276,579.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $172,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,258.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

MTRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th.

Shares of Materion stock opened at $58.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.03. Materion Corp has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $65.10.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $298.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.63 million. Materion had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Materion Corp will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

