Midland States Bancorp (MSBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of MSBI traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,504. The firm has a market cap of $637.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Midland States Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.50 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leon J. Holschbach sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $472,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R. Robert Funderburg, Jr. sold 7,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $169,815.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,374,718 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 38,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,063,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

