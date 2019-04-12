Middlesex Water (MSEX) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 377.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 9.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 5.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,284,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,204,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,907,000 after buying an additional 12,951 shares in the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

In other news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $40,471.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,273.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total value of $115,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,726 shares of company stock worth $214,444 in the last quarter. 3.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSEX stock opened at $54.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $38.87 and a one year high of $60.48. The stock has a market cap of $895.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.43.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 23.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Middlesex Water Profile

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

