Microvision (MVIS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 17th. Analysts expect Microvision to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 million. Microvision had a negative return on equity of 351.08% and a negative net margin of 154.77%.

Shares of MVIS stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.55. Microvision has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Several brokerages have commented on MVIS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Microvision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Microvision in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on shares of Microvision and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Microvision stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 39,003 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.74% of Microvision worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Microvision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

