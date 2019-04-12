Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Stake Lifted by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,680 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.2% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 24,485 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 267,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $28,354,070.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,746,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,183,992.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $552,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 156,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,327,418.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 333,667 shares of company stock valued at $35,657,016. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $120.33 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $120.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $925.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 28.31%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $125.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Nomura cut their price objective on Microsoft from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.01.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

