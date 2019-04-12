Michaels Companies (MIK) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital set a $14.00 target price on Michaels Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Michaels Companies in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “market weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.30.

Get Michaels Companies alerts:

NASDAQ:MIK opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. Michaels Companies has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Michaels Companies will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Michaels Companies by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 135,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,985,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,231,000 after purchasing an additional 285,206 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Michaels Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the period.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.