Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Acquires 7,004 Shares of Andersons Inc (ANDE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 362.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Andersons were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Andersons by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,918,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,119,000 after acquiring an additional 115,375 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,885,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,657,000 after purchasing an additional 56,319 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,885,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,657,000 after purchasing an additional 56,319 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,542,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,984,000 after acquiring an additional 141,975 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Andersons by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 969,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,964,000 after purchasing an additional 115,210 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANDE opened at $33.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.22. Andersons Inc has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $41.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $812.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 1.36%. Andersons’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

Several brokerages have commented on ANDE. BidaskClub downgraded Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Andersons from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

In other news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 1,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $62,268.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 411,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,566,940.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Corbett J. Jorgenson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $28,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,796 shares in the company, valued at $552,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,611 shares of company stock worth $238,853 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

