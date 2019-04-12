MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Has $470,000 Holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,741 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 276.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jason Douglas Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elaine Castellanos sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $365,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,161,011 in the last three months. 31.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RETA opened at $87.20 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.38 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

RETA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

