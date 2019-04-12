Mesoblast limited (MESO) Position Boosted by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) by 590.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,010 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.11% of Mesoblast worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 240,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 117,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter worth $3,695,000. Institutional investors own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MESO. ValuEngine upgraded Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price objective on Mesoblast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.10.

Shares of NASDAQ MESO opened at $5.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $500.98 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.76. Mesoblast limited has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $8.78.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 528.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mesoblast limited will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

