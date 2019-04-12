Mero Tops One Day Volume of $24.00 (MERO)

Mero (CURRENCY:MERO) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last seven days, Mero has traded 43.5% lower against the dollar. One Mero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mero has a market capitalization of $1,560.00 and $24.00 worth of Mero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mero Coin Profile

Mero is a coin. Mero’s total supply is 5,321,438 coins and its circulating supply is 300,000 coins. Mero’s official Twitter account is @merocoin . The official website for Mero is mero.network

Mero Coin Trading

Mero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

