Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.44.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, December 17th.

NASDAQ:MMSI traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,213. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $66.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $232.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.03 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 11.26%. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kent W. Stanger sold 1,216 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $73,616.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 5,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,216 shares of company stock worth $2,465,617 over the last 90 days. 5.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1,051.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

