Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) Stake Raised by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Merchants Bancorp worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 819,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,836,000 after purchasing an additional 11,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MBIN. ValuEngine upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th.

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.70. 12 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,936. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $38.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.05 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 33.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

