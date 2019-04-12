Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 378,730 iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (EMGF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EMGF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 378,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,668,000. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMGF. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,378,000. Ruggie Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 502.8% in the fourth quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 41,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 34,892 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $426,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period.

BATS:EMGF traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.76. 27,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $53.73.

