Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $3.09 Million in Eaton Co. PLC (ETN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 44,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Eaton by 8,639.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,674,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564,240 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,126,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,171,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,140,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Eaton by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,820,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,563,000 after acquiring an additional 586,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Eaton from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Vertical Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $88.00 price target on Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

NYSE ETN traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $83.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,207,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,261. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $64.46 and a 52-week high of $89.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 9th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 52.69%.

In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 7,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $582,318.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis J. Hutchins sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $967,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,214 shares of company stock valued at $5,709,455. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

