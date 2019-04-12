Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys New Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (CINF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 51,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 721.8% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 33,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 29,599 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 10,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,162,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 911,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,990,000 after purchasing an additional 63,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 57,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.48 per share, with a total value of $30,003.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CINF. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Cincinnati Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of CINF traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $87.49. 502,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,734. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.68. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $66.33 and a 52-week high of $87.52.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 5.31%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 66.87%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys New Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (CINF)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/mercer-global-advisors-inc-adv-buys-new-holdings-in-cincinnati-financial-co-cinf.html.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.