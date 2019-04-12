Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Macquarie began coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $25.10 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $24.00 price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.80.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $32.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.