Medpace (MEDP) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Medpace currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.50.
Medpace stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.89. The company had a trading volume of 149,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,249. Medpace has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $71.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.62.
In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 16,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $1,017,139.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,150,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,953,203.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 25,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,502,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 705,800 shares of company stock worth $44,657,456. 29.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.
Medpace Company Profile
Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.
