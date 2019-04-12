Medpace (MEDP) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Medpace currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.89. The company had a trading volume of 149,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,249. Medpace has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $71.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.62.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $192.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 16,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $1,017,139.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,150,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,953,203.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 25,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,502,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 705,800 shares of company stock worth $44,657,456. 29.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.