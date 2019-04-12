Mcdonald’s (MCD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $192.28

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $192.28 and last traded at $191.55, with a volume of 116534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.88.

A number of research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $196.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.50.

The company has a market cap of $144.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.18% and a negative return on equity of 104.38%. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

In related news, Chairman Andrew J. Mckenna sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $5,408,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Ogden Fairhurst sold 76,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.25, for a total transaction of $13,620,260.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,607.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,249,437. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 221 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 11,823 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

